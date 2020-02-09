Eidoo Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,279.00 (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Eidoo has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Eidoo has a total market cap of $17.03 million and approximately $163,279.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eidoo token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002331 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, OKEx and Ethfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.03433457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00240149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00140067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,282,905 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,948,459 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Eidoo’s official website is eidoo.io.

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

