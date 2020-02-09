Einsteinium Market Cap Reaches $16.98 Million (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0774 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. Einsteinium has a market cap of $16.98 million and approximately $10.65 million worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00759147 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009540 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00032900 BTC.

About Einsteinium

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 219,315,626 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is emc2slack.herokuapp.com. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

Einsteinium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.