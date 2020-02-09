Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches Market Cap of $31,469.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. In the last week, Ellaism has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $31,469.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.18 or 0.02257047 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00115191 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org. Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

