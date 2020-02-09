Elrond Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.80 Million (ERD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:ERD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 9th. Elrond has a total market cap of $17.11 million and $3.80 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. One Elrond token can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Binance DEX, Dcoin and Binance.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $343.97 or 0.03402421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236114 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00033911 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00138868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,690,556,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com.

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Binance, Bilaxy and Dcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

