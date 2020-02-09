Elysian (ELY) Price Reaches $0.0015

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Elysian has a total market cap of $144,207.00 and $4.89 million worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Elysian has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Elysian token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, BitForex, CoinExchange and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elysian Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Elysian

Elysian can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex, IDEX, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange, YoBit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

