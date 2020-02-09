Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Reaches $0.0113

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $216,191.00 and $4.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for about $0.0113 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 52% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000180 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Emerald Crypto Coin Trading

Emerald Crypto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

