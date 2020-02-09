Emercoin (EMC) Price Tops $0.0964

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0964 or 0.00000955 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Livecoin, Crex24 and Upbit. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emercoin has a market cap of $4.35 million and $9,131.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000318 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000064 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin (CRYPTO:EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 45,125,060 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Livecoin, Crex24, xBTCe, Upbit, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Tux Exchange and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.