Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Encana Corp (TSE:ECA) (NYSE:ECA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.08.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Encana from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of ECA remained flat at $C$24.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,209,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,177,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion and a PE ratio of 4.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.76. Encana has a 52 week low of C$4.86 and a 52 week high of C$10.35.

About Encana

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

