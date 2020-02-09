Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. GMP Securities downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE EXK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,365,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,689. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $293.90 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 3,178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,042,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 674,739 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 92,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 429.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,172 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 119,372 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.