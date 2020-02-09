Endor Protocol Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Coinall, Bittrex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $3.14 million and $522,704.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,217,542 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Hotbit, Coinall, Bittrex, Coinsuper, BitForex, Bilaxy, Kucoin, CoinBene and DEx.top. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

