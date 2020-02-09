Energi Price Tops $1.93 on Major Exchanges (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00019185 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Energi has a market capitalization of $50.06 million and approximately $498,798.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $344.35 or 0.03414927 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009930 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00236370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00137907 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About Energi

Energi’s genesis date was April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 25,885,830 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

