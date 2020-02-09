Energycoin (ENRG) Price Hits $0.0014

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded up 36.9% against the US dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energycoin has a market cap of $173,367.00 and approximately $164.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energycoin alerts:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00029195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Energycoin

Energycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.