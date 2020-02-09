Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.33 ($18.98).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Societe Generale set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

ENI opened at €12.91 ($15.01) on Friday. ENI has a 12-month low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 12-month high of €16.02 ($18.63). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €13.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

