Enigma (ENG) Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Enigma token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00003933 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Liqui, ABCC and Hotbit. Enigma has a market capitalization of $29.74 million and $3.12 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Enigma has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.53 or 0.01259958 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017024 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma Token Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. Enigma’s official website is enigma.co. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, GOPAX, Kyber Network, Mercatox, Binance, Tidex, HitBTC, ABCC, Liqui, Huobi, OKEx, AirSwap and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

