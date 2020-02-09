Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) versus Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) Head to Head Comparison

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) and Windtree Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:WINT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Windtree Therapeutics has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entera Bio and Windtree Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $500,000.00 75.44 -$10.30 million N/A N/A Windtree Therapeutics $1.79 million 92.95 -$20.53 million N/A N/A

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Windtree Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Entera Bio and Windtree Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio N/A -141.42% -97.28% Windtree Therapeutics -3,548.97% -48.08% -26.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Entera Bio and Windtree Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Windtree Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Entera Bio presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.42%. Given Entera Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than Windtree Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Windtree Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Entera Bio beats Windtree Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entera Bio Company Profile

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel. Entera Bio Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of D.N.A Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing surfactant therapies for respiratory diseases and other potential applications. Its proprietary technology platform includes a synthetic peptide-containing surfactant (KL4 surfactant) that is structurally similar to endogenous pulmonary surfactant and drug-delivery technologies being developed to enable the noninvasive administration of aerosolized KL4 surfactant. The company's lead development program comprises AEROSURF, a drug/device product that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome in premature infants. It is also developing other aerosolized KL4 surfactant products. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Eleison Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for using its proprietary aerosol delivery system to deliver inhaled lipid cisplatin in combination with KL4 surfactant. The company was formerly known as Discovery Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2016. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Warrington, Pennsylvania.

