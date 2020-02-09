Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,584 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 19,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 26,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 15,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 322,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.96 per share, for a total transaction of $8,359,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 19,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.40 per share, for a total transaction of $500,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,765,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,849,110.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,200,496 shares of company stock worth $31,690,133 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 4,271,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,962,454. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

