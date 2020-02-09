Envion (EVN) Market Cap Hits $17.81 Million

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Envion has a market capitalization of $17.81 million and $653.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Envion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Envion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.05 or 0.03444857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00236948 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00033638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00138003 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Envion Profile

Envion’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Envion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Envion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.