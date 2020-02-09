Envion Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $248.00 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Envion has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. Envion has a market capitalization of $18.34 million and approximately $248.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Envion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001423 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Token Store.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.90 or 0.03397504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00227624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000731 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00033336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00132154 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Envion Token Profile

Envion was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. The official website for Envion is www.envion.org. Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Envion

Envion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Envion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

