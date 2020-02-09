eosDAC (EOSDAC) Market Cap Reaches $5.77 Million

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. eosDAC has a market capitalization of $5.77 million and approximately $114,714.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eosDAC has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One eosDAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit, Bibox and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac. The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io.

eosDAC Token Trading

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, Bibox, DragonEX, OTCBTC, Hotbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eosDAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

