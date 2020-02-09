Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.14.

A number of analysts have commented on EPZM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Epizyme from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Leerink Swann downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Svb Leerink downgraded Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

EPZM stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $21.35. 346,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,630. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $15.74. Epizyme has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $27.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In other Epizyme news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shefali Agarwal sold 1,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $45,411.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,120.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,549 shares of company stock valued at $297,231 over the last quarter. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epizyme by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,646,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,108,000 after buying an additional 470,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

