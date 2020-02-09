Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.27.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EFX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Equifax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Equifax stock opened at $155.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Equifax has a 12-month low of $105.58 and a 12-month high of $157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Equifax by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 359,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 305,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 216,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after buying an additional 106,576 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,547,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Equifax by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,829,000 after buying an additional 84,085 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

