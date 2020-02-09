Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 9th (ADVM, AEM, AGI, ALNY, ANGI, APYRF, ATVI, BPY, BSIG, BTG)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, February 9th:

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.25 target price on the stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen Inc. The firm currently has a $154.00 target price on the stock.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (OTCMKTS:APYRF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $110.00 price target on the stock.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $2.75 target price on the stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a $304.00 target price on the stock.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $216.00 target price on the stock.

Northview Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Nomura. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

WHITBREAD PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. Nomura currently has a $53.70 target price on the stock.

Zayo Group (NYSE:ZAYO) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the stock.

