ESBC (ESBC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16,278.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 25.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. ESBC has a market cap of $281,756.00 and approximately $16,278.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can currently be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last seven days, ESBC has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00027689 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 62.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00110004 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037579 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000211 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000871 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 21,830,853 coins and its circulating supply is 21,532,948 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

