Espers (ESP) Market Cap Reaches $627,837.00

Espers (CURRENCY:ESP) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Espers coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptohub, Livecoin and CoinExchange. Espers has a market cap of $627,837.00 and approximately $2,070.00 worth of Espers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Espers has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Espers alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.01 or 0.01254741 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00046756 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018167 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00213363 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009033 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002205 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00062692 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Espers Profile

Espers is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HMQ1725 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 12th, 2016. Espers’ total supply is 22,888,373,670 coins. The Reddit community for Espers is /r/esperscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Espers’ official website is espers.io. Espers’ official Twitter account is @CryptoCoderz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Espers Coin Trading

Espers can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Espers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Espers should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Espers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Espers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Espers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.