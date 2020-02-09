Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $200.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.71.

EL traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $208.96. 3,386,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,627. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $151.51 and a 52 week high of $220.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.35.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. 14.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

