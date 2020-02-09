Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Achieves Market Cap of $1.22 Million

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, CoinTiger, LATOKEN and Mercatox. Eterbase Coin has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $136,103.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eterbase Coin has traded up 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.90 or 0.05816040 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00128137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003088 BTC.

About Eterbase Coin

XBASE is a token. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,901,844 tokens. Eterbase Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@ETERBASE. Eterbase Coin’s official website is www.eterbase.com. Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE.

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Escodex, Coinlim, LATOKEN, IDEX, DDEX, P2PB2B and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eterbase Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eterbase Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

