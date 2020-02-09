Eternity Price Tops $0.0023 (ENT)

Eternity (CURRENCY:ENT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Eternity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. Eternity has a market cap of $17,541.00 and approximately $176.00 worth of Eternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Eternity has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000301 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Eternity Coin Profile

Eternity is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Eternity’s total supply is 7,560,016 coins. Eternity’s official Twitter account is @Eternity_Group. Eternity’s official website is ent.eternity-group.org.

Eternity Coin Trading

Eternity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

