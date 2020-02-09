Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Capitalization Hits $31,633.00

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market cap of $31,633.00 and approximately $15,033.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038682 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $592.23 or 0.05844967 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00024014 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00129382 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039012 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003131 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. It was first traded on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,059,726 tokens. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Trading

Ether Kingdoms Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Kingdoms Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.