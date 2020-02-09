Ether Zero Price Up 50.6% Over Last Week (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $2.66 million and $518,979.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 50.6% higher against the dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including DigiFinex, Hotbit, Cryptopia and EXX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 209,777,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,747,587 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org.

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, DigiFinex, Cryptopia and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

