Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.17 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for $11.55 or 0.00114604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, QBTC, RightBTC and BitForex. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $2.17 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.68 or 0.02249200 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, EXX, YoBit, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, CoinBene, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Gatehub, Binance, RightBTC, CoinExchange, Indodax, Huobi, Coinut, CoinEgg, Coinbase Pro, CoinEx, Ovis, Kraken, Cryptopia, CoinTiger, OKCoin International, Exmo, BigONE, Instant Bitex, BTC Trade UA, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, BitForex, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, BCEX, QBTC, ChaoEX, Coinhub, Bittrex, C-CEX, HitBTC, Coinnest, Koineks, Bibox, Bitbns, ABCC, Kucoin, Crex24, Exrates, HBUS, CPDAX, C2CX, Coinone, Upbit, Korbit, BtcTrade.im, LBank, Poloniex, OKEx, Bithumb, FCoin, BTC Markets, Bitsane, BTC-Alpha and Coinroom. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

