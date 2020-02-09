Ethereum Gold Project Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24,864.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Ethereum Gold Project token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market cap of $47,530.00 and $24,864.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00038991 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.27 or 0.05831550 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004840 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00120791 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039010 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,903,308,479 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

