Etherparty Trading 23.6% Higher This Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $199,203.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including Binance, ACX, HitBTC and Gate.io. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 23.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Etherparty Token Profile

Etherparty’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com. The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ACX, Binance, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

