EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 19.9% This Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. EUNO has a total market cap of $168,232.00 and approximately $15,775.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005901 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 93.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002144 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 34,891,050 coins and its circulating supply is 31,926,343 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.