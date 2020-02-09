Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for 1.6% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Euronet Worldwide worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EEFT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,903,000 after purchasing an additional 135,698 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 506,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,865,000 after acquiring an additional 151,820 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 411,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 176.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 312,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,654,000 after acquiring an additional 199,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 200,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,282,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 33,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $5,149,877.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,051,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, hitting $158.56. 244,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,331. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $115.36 and a one year high of $171.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. ValuEngine cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

