Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC cut its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 53.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,615 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,331,000 after purchasing an additional 23,777 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 130,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 32,044 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 15,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EEFT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.56. 244,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,331. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.36 and a twelve month high of $171.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total transaction of $11,134,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,373,866.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

