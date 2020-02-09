Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) Given $9.20 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $9.20 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Euroseas an industry rank of 70 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ESEA shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Euroseas in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Euroseas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Euroseas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Shares of ESEA opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Euroseas has a 12-month low of $2.64 and a 12-month high of $7.84.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Euroseas had a negative return on equity of 28.84% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Euroseas will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables; and drybulk carriers that transport iron ore, coal, grains, bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

