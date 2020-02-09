EvenCoin Market Cap Achieves $222,006.00 (EVN)

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One EvenCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $222,006.00 and $409,013.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00040548 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00400837 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024069 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012455 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

EvenCoin Token Profile

EVN is a token. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 tokens. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org. EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io.

EvenCoin Token Trading

EvenCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

