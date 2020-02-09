Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) is Redwood Investments LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Redwood Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,144 shares during the quarter. Everbridge accounts for approximately 2.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Redwood Investments LLC owned 0.91% of Everbridge worth $24,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 217.1% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,669,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,596,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,209,000 after acquiring an additional 591,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,794,000 after acquiring an additional 212,832 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 278,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,777,000 after acquiring an additional 156,191 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 474,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,291,000 after acquiring an additional 106,962 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.54. 239,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $104.22. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.48 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.94.

In other news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.90, for a total transaction of $1,718,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,154,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $65,913.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,914.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,851 shares of company stock worth $6,954,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Everbridge from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

