Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.86.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RE. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Everest Re Group from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 185.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 47.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

RE stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $282.58. The stock had a trading volume of 229,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,405. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $208.01 and a twelve month high of $285.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.24.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

