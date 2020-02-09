Everex Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.56 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Everex has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00003194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Binance and Mercatox. Everex has a market cap of $7.33 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.63 or 0.03395646 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009933 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00238115 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00033773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00138808 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Everex Token Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, OKEx, Huobi, Mercatox, Binance, BX Thailand, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.