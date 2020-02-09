Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group lifted its stake in Evergy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in Evergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Evergy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In other news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.56, for a total value of $258,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $774,730 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EVRG traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.87. 1,259,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,029,820. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

