Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Evergy worth $23,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,337,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,013,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,036,000 after purchasing an additional 36,305 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,973,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,360,000 after acquiring an additional 126,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,867,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,566,000 after acquiring an additional 433,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,621,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,948,000 after acquiring an additional 205,670 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America downgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Evergy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.71.

EVRG opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Evergy has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $72.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evergy news, SVP Heather A. Humphrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $62,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,870.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg A. Greenwood sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $323,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $774,730 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

