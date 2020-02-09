Everus Trading 17.1% Lower Over Last Week (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Everus has a market cap of $20.70 million and approximately $1,922.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Everus has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0446 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $51.55, $24.68 and $5.60.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.90 or 0.05816040 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00023680 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00128137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003088 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,886,808 coins. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. Everus’ official website is everus.org.

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $32.15, $7.50, $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $33.94, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.