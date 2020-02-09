EveryCoin (EVY) Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One EveryCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. EveryCoin has a total market cap of $2.22 million and $48,160.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $348.64 or 0.03433457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009895 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00240149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00034233 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00140067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002693 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

