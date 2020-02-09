Evil Coin (EVIL) Trading Up 7.9% Over Last Week

Evil Coin (CURRENCY:EVIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Evil Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, Evil Coin has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Evil Coin has a total market capitalization of $59,376.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Evil Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Evil Coin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000302 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Evil Coin

Evil Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. Evil Coin’s total supply is 21,020,383 coins. Evil Coin’s official website is evilcoin.xyz. Evil Coin’s official Twitter account is @Evil_Coin.

Buying and Selling Evil Coin

Evil Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evil Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evil Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evil Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Evil Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Evil Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.