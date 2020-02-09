EVOS Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (EVOS)

EVOS (CURRENCY:EVOS) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 9th. One EVOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. During the last week, EVOS has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. EVOS has a total market capitalization of $8,620.00 and approximately $12.00 worth of EVOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00012432 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00014827 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00482549 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About EVOS

EVOS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 15th, 2018. EVOS’s total supply is 10,606,778 coins. EVOS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. EVOS’s official website is www.evos.one.

EVOS Coin Trading

EVOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EVOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EVOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EVOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

