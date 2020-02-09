ExclusiveCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7,608.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $305,763.00 and approximately $7,608.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0523 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

