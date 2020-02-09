EXMR FDN (EXMR) Market Cap Hits $8.45 Million

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One EXMR FDN token can now be bought for $1.34 or 0.00013221 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EXMR FDN has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market cap of $8.45 million and $481.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00038740 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.20 or 0.05811030 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023955 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00120010 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00038963 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 tokens. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org. The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR. EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin.

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

