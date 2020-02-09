Exosis Market Capitalization Hits $64,318.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $64,318.00 and approximately $32,827.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Exosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001886 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Crex24 and Escodex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,100.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.84 or 0.02253592 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.70 or 0.04428244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00760807 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00845228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00115195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009573 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00025473 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00702362 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis (EXO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 502,200 coins and its circulating supply is 337,200 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org. Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.