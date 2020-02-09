Expanse Price Tops $0.0425 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Expanse coin can now be purchased for $0.0425 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $798,987.00 and $2,725.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bittrex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, BiteBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

